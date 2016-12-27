BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* allots 28.75 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 210 billion rupees notified
* weighted average rate at 6.29 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2ilYBCu) (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.