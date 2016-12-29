US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Dec 29 Reserve Bank of India:
* weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* allots 322.69 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 322.69 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2ikx2Ml) (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)