US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* allots 278.80 billion rupees at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction versus 750 billion rupees notified
* weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 3 day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2huQ668) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)