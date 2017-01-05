BRIEF-India's Winsome Breweries March-qtr profit more than doubles
* March quarter net profit 14.5 million rupees versus profit6.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 5 Reserve Bank of India:
* Says yield on 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 6.2873 percent
* Says India sells 500 billion rupees of 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 99.52 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2iSTgmf
* March quarter net profit 8.8 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago