BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 6.2873 percent
* RBI says india sells 500 billion rupees of 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 99.52 rupees
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 53.59 percent on 39 bids at 28-day cash management bills under MSS Source text - (bit.ly/2i5n8iz)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure