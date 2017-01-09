Jan 9 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 6.2873 percent

* RBI says india sells 500 billion rupees of 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 99.52 rupees

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 53.59 percent on 39 bids at 28-day cash management bills under MSS Source text - (bit.ly/2i5n8iz)