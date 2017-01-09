BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 56-day cash management bills under MSS at 6.3178 percent
* RBI says India sells 500 billion rupees of 56-day cash management bills under MSS at 99.04 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2i9EMjJ
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure