BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 9 Reserve Bank of India:
* Allots 480.32 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction versus 500 billion rupees notified
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2iUeBvW
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure