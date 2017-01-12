BRIEF-India's Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 21.1 million rupees versus loss 369.6 million rupees year ago
Jan 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 303.02 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 303.02 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jmEWCO
* March quarter net loss 71.8 million rupees versus loss 16.8 million rupees year ago