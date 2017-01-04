BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 4 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 500.07 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction versus 500 billion rupees notified
* RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* RBI: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* RBI: makes partial allotment of 22.68 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2hOnhlu)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure