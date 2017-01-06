US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 38.00 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 205 billion rupees notified
* RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: weighted average rate at 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2iXa63k)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade