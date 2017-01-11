BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 11 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money fell 31 percent year on year in week to Jan 6 versus growth of 12.4 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation falls 43.1 percent y-o-y in week to Jan 6 versus growth of 12.7 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation down 403.6 billion rupees to 8.98 trln rupees in week to Jan 6 Source text: bit.ly/2ifrPl5
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen