Jan 11 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 31 percent year on year in week to Jan 6 versus growth of 12.4 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation falls 43.1 percent y-o-y in week to Jan 6 versus growth of 12.7 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 403.6 billion rupees to 8.98 trln rupees in week to Jan 6 Source text: bit.ly/2ifrPl5