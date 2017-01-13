Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* Says yield on 35-day cash management bills under MSS at 6.2949 percent

* Says India sells 500 billion rupees of 35-day cash management bills under MSS at 99.40 rupees

* Says makes partial allotment of 82.35 percent on 38 bids at 35-day cash management bills under MSS Source text: bit.ly/2jf5A2J