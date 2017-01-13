ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 66.50 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 205 billion rupees notified
* RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: weighted average rate at 6.28 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jdQJ9c)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)