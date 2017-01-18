Jan 18 Reserve Bank of India:

* Says reserve money fell 28.4 percent year on year in week to Jan 13 versus growth of 12.3 percent year ago

* Says currency in circulation falls 40.2 percent y-o-y in week to Jan 13 versus growth of 12.6 percent year ago

* Says currency in circulation down 527.9 billion rupees to 9.51 trln rupees in week to Jan 13 Source text: (bit.ly/2k3Wg2P)