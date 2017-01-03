Jan 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* allots 27.50 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 210 billion rupees notified

* sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction

* weighted average rate at 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2it0PSI) Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru newsroom)