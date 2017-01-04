Jan 4 Reserve Bank of India:

* says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.48 rupees

* says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2532 percent versus 6.3438 percent two weeks ago

* says India sells 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.13 rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2hRgF9f) (bit.ly/2iGOpaG) (Bengaluru newsroom)