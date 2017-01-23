Jan 23 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.20 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.13 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 400.06 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 470.45 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 38.84 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2jItXE7