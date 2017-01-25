Jan 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.2239 percent versus 6.2879 percent two weeks ago

* says india sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.99 rupees

* says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2322 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* says india sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.47 rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2krOT1E) (bit.ly/2k2dFsn) (Bengaluru newsroom)