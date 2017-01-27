Jan 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* says accepts 11 bids for 19.80 billion rupees out of 84
bids for 62.06 billion rupees received at 2022 bond sale
* says partial allotment of 70.07 percent on 3 bids at 2022
bond auction
* accepts 8 bids for 49.89 billion rupees out of 181 bids
for 236.83 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale
* says partial allotment of 90.43 percent on 5 bids at 2026
bond auction
* accepts 9 bids for 6.60 billion rupees out of 80 bids for
52.75 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale
* says partial allotment nil at 2034 bond auction
* accepts 13 bids for 19.93 billion rupees out of 62 bids
for 54.48 billion rupees received at 2046 bond sale
* says partial allotment of 76.47 percent on 2 bids at 2046
bond auction
Source text: (bit.ly/2jwrEWc)
(Bengaluru newsroom)