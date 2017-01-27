Jan 27 Reserve Bank of India:

* says accepts 11 bids for 19.80 billion rupees out of 84 bids for 62.06 billion rupees received at 2022 bond sale

* says partial allotment of 70.07 percent on 3 bids at 2022 bond auction

* accepts 8 bids for 49.89 billion rupees out of 181 bids for 236.83 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* says partial allotment of 90.43 percent on 5 bids at 2026 bond auction

* accepts 9 bids for 6.60 billion rupees out of 80 bids for 52.75 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* says partial allotment nil at 2034 bond auction

* accepts 13 bids for 19.93 billion rupees out of 62 bids for 54.48 billion rupees received at 2046 bond sale

* says partial allotment of 76.47 percent on 2 bids at 2046 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/2jwrEWc) (Bengaluru newsroom)