BRIEF-BDH Industries recommends dividend of 2 rupees per equity share
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Reserve Bank of India:
* Indian banks did not borrow via marginal standing facility on Jan 11- RBI Source text - (bit.ly/2j2T3xp)
May 29 BDH Industries Ltd: * Says recommended dividend of 2 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 728.8 million rupees