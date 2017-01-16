BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 110 billion rupees of bonds on Jan 20 - cenbank
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of GoI FRB 2024 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 50 billion rupees of 6.79 percent 2029 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.57 percent 2033 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.62 percent 2051 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cenbank Source text - (bit.ly/2jfVL2M)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago