BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 86.75 billion rupees at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 86.75 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2jvQpTr)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago