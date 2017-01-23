BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers declares interim dividend of 30 pct
* Says declares 2nd interim dividend of 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Reserve Bank of India:
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* allots 357.25 billion rupees at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 357.25 billion rupees Source text:http: (//bit.ly/2kiz5Ce) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says declares 2nd interim dividend of 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income was 15.74 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: