BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2532 percent versus 6.2532 percent two weeks ago
* RBI says India sells 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.13 rupees
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week
* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees Source texts: (bit.ly/2jxDj7W) (bit.ly/2jxsd2y)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago