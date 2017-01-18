Jan 18 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2532 percent versus 6.2532 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.13 rupees

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees Source texts: (bit.ly/2jxDj7W) (bit.ly/2jxsd2y)