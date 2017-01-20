BRIEF-India's TTK Healthcare March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 55.8 million rupees versus 59.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.16 percent at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.15 percent at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 400.01 billion rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 674.53 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 23.13 percent at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says approved participation of NBCC in JV with government of Maharashtra and private entity to develop a smart industrial city at Pen