BRIEF-India's Nandan Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 320.61 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 320.61 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jShnp6
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 89.1 million rupees versus profit 73.6 million rupees year ago