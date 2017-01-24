BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 85.45 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo; gets bids worth 85.45 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jkBDhe)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage: