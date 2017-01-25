Jan 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 26.9 percent year on year in week to Jan 20 versus rise 12.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 37.8 percent y-o-y in week to Jan 20 versus growth 12.5 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 366.8 billion rupees to 9.87 trln rupees in week to jan 20 Source text: (bit.ly/2k2TLO6)