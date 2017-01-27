Jan 27 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 101.60 rupees, yield at 6.5065 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.97 percent 2026 bond at 103.68 rupees, yield at 6.4486 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 7.73 percent 2034 bond at 106.70 rupees, yield at 7.0633 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 7.06 percent 2046 bond at 100.00 rupees, yield at 7.0588 percent; fully sold

* RBI: devolves 13.25 billion rupees at 7.73 percent 2034 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/2ka8Tt0)