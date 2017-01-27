BRIEF-India's Silverpoint Infratech posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 192000 rupees versus loss 1.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 101.60 rupees, yield at 6.5065 percent; fully sold
* RBI: cut-off price for 6.97 percent 2026 bond at 103.68 rupees, yield at 6.4486 percent; fully sold
* RBI: cut-off price for 7.73 percent 2034 bond at 106.70 rupees, yield at 7.0633 percent; fully sold
* RBI: cut-off price for 7.06 percent 2046 bond at 100.00 rupees, yield at 7.0588 percent; fully sold
* RBI: devolves 13.25 billion rupees at 7.73 percent 2034 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/2ka8Tt0)
May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd