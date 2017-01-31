BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* allots 28.75 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 210 billion rupees notified
* sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* weighted average rate at 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text:(bit.ly/2kOMfTv) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago