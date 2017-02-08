Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India:

* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* allots 300.08 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 379.55 billion rupees

* makes partial allotment of 34.93 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text:(bit.ly/2k0MKJz) (Bengaluru newsroom)