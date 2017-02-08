Feb 8 Reserve Bank Of India:

* says reserve money fell 24.4 percent year on year in week to Feb 3 versus growth of 11.8 percent year ago

* says currency in circulation fell 34.5 percent y-o-y in week to Feb 3 versus growth of 12.7 percent year ago

* says currency in circulation up 324.1 billion rupees to 10.49 trln rupees in week to Feb 3