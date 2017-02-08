BRIEF-India's Premier Polyfilm March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 9.4 million rupees versus profit3.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Reserve Bank Of India:
* says reserve money fell 24.4 percent year on year in week to Feb 3 versus growth of 11.8 percent year ago
* says currency in circulation fell 34.5 percent y-o-y in week to Feb 3 versus growth of 12.7 percent year ago
* says currency in circulation up 324.1 billion rupees to 10.49 trln rupees in week to Feb 3 Source text:(bit.ly/2kNpdA0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 42.9 million rupees versus 38.5 million rupees year ago