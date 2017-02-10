Feb 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* cut-off price for 6.84 percent 2022 bond at 100.21 rupees, yield at 6.7934 percent; fully sold

* cut-off price for 6.97 percent 2026 bond at 101.18 rupees, yield at 6.7992 percent; fully sold

* cut-off price for 7.73 percent 2034 bond at 103.03 rupees, yield at 7.4195 percent; fully sold

* cut-off price for 7.06 percent 2046 bond at 95.69 rupees, yield at 7.4203 percent; fully sold Source text:(bit.ly/2lqG3pc) (Bengaluru newsroom)