BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 13 day variable rate reverse repo auction
* weighted average rate of 6.24 percent at13 day variable rate reverse repo auction
* allots 36 billion rupees at 13 day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 36 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2k9EKee) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago