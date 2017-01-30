BRIEF-Ganga Papers India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 121.50 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 121.50 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2k7zMLK
* March quarter net profit after tax 15.4 million rupees versus 9.6 million rupees year ago