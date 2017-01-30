UPDATE 1-Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Jan 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 238.58 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 238.58 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jlPZzR
