BRIEF-Stanpacks India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for FRB 2024 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.20 billion rupees for 2029 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2033 bonds
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2051 bonds Source text: bit.ly/2kPKFVI
LONDON, May 30 JPMorgan global equity strategists said on Tuesday they expect UK stocks to claw back some of their underperformance against euro zone and global peers and recommended investors buy into bluechip, dividend-paying exporters that stand to benefit the most from a weak sterling.