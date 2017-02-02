Feb 2 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0175 rupee per 100 rupees for frb 2024 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0067 rupee per 100 rupees for 2029 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0687 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.07 rupee per 100 rupees for 2051 bonds Source text: bit.ly/2kk67PF