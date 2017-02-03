Feb 3 Reserve Bank Of India

* RBI: cut-off price for FRB 2024 bond at 97.18 rupees, yield at 6.7683 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.79 percent 2029 bond at 101.66 rupees, yield at 6.5957 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.57 percent 2033 bond at 97.31 rupees, yield at 6.8403 percent; fully sold

* RBI: cut-off price for 6.62 percent 2051 bond at 95.18 rupees, yield at 6.9898 percent; fully sold