Feb 3 Reserve Bank Of India:

* RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.98 billion rupees out of 51 bids for 89.33 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 97.33 percent on 1 bid at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 96 bids for 49.85 billion rupees out of 164 bids for 127.82 billion rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 45.56 percent on 7 bids at 2029 bond auction

* RBI accepts 55 bids for 19.90 billion rupees out of 119 bids for 70.94 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 43.5 percent on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 12 bids for 19.99 billion rupees out of 66 bids for 53.69 billion rupees received at 2051 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 96.16 percent on 1 bid at 2051 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/2kYNAeN