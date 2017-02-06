BRIEF-India's ONGC exec says increase in crude oil production not sustainable
* Exec says to produce 50 million metric standard cubic metres of gas from east coast by next fiscal
Feb 6 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 204.75 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 204.75 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kylxQs Furth
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus profit 67 million rupees year ago