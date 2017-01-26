UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
Jan 26 Comcast Corp :
* Q4 earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 earnings per share (excluding adjustments) $0.89
* Q4 reported revenue $21.03 billion versus $19.25 billion
* Q4 revenue for Comcast Cable Communications $12.84 billion versus $12 billion
* Q4 customer relationships net adds down 8.1 percent to $258,000
* Q4 revenue for NBCUniversal $8.45 billion versus $7.48 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $20.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.