BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Says launched cash tender offer to acquire up to additional 32 percent outstanding capital stock of Grupo Aeroméxico for MXN $53/share
* Currently owns about 4.2 percent of outstanding shares of Grupo Aeroméxico and holds options to acquire additional 12.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
