Feb 15 Kinross Gold Corp
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $902.8 million versus $706.2 million in Q4 2015
* Q4 production of 746,291 gold equivalent ounces compared
with 623,716 gold equivalent ounces last year
* Q4 all-in sustaining costs $1,012 per gold equivalent
ounce sold compared with $991 last year
* For 2017, expects to produce 2.5 - 2.7 million gold
equivalent ounces at production cost of sales per gold
equivalent ounce of $660 - $720
* Sees 2017 capital budget of about $900 million (plus/minus
5 percent)
* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce
of $925 - $1,025
* Says production in second half of 2017 is expected to be
higher compared with first half of the year
