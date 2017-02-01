BRIEF-RBI says yield on 77-day cash management bills at 6.3408 pct
* RBI says yield on 77-day cash management bills at 6.3408 percent
Feb 1 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 500.06 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 598.03 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kQEhKt)
* Exec says to raise 175 billion rupees in 2017/18 in domestic, international markets