BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.19 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 615.71 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 615.71 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kvpOWH)
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI