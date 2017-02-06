BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Telecommunication March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 1.26 billion rupees versus loss 513.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 6 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 463.20 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 463.20 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2legAvf)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus profit 165.7 million rupees year ago