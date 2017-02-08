BRIEF-India's Filtra Consultants & Engineers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 7.2 million rupees versus 11.8 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1081 percent versus 6.1908 percent last week
* RBI says india sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.50 rupees
* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.2239 percent versus 6.2239 percent two weeks ago
* RBI says india sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.99 rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ljbUbd)
* March quarter net profit 7.2 million rupees versus 11.8 million rupees year ago
DHAKA, May 29 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a $616 million loan to Bangladesh to help the south Asian nation meet its goal of providing 100 percent access to electricity to its citizens by 2021.