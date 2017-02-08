BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc :
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* sees Q1 revenue $148 million - $156 million; sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA $37 million - $42 million
* sees FY 2017 revenue $620 million - $660 million ; sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $165 million - $190 million
* Q4 active diners 8.2 million, up 21%
* Q1 revenue view $150.1 million, FY2017 revenue view $619.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders