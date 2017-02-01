Feb 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI Says India's Y-o-y Money Supply Growth At 6.4 percent on Jan 20

* RBI says reserve money fell 25.3 percent year on year in week to Jan 27 versus rise of 12.8 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 35.8 percent y-o-y in week to Jan 27 versus rise of 12.7 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 292.4 billion rupees to 10.17 trln rupees in week to Jan 27